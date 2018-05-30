Madhuri Dixit-Nene may produce Hindi film after making Marathi debut with Bucket List

After making her Marathi debut in Bucket List, Madhuri Dixit-Nene is testing the waters again by turning producer. Although her upcoming Marathi production venture 15 August was just announced, reports of the actress producing a Hindi film next are already rife.

After 15 August hits the screens, Madhuri will reportedly move towards her Hindi production venture, according to a DNA report. "She’s testing the waters now and right after this film hits screens, she will be locking a Hindi project under her banner. She has already started discussing it with her team," a source tells the publication.

Apart from 15 August and the yet-unannounced Hindi venture, Madhuri also has two big-ticket Bollywood projects lined up. In Total Dhamaal, the third installment of the successful potboiler franchise, she will be seen opposite Anil Kapoor, her co-star from the '90s. She will also be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt in Dharma Productions' multi-starrer Kalank, which will also see Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Not just films, Madhuri is also producing an international TV show based on her years in the US. The show is "definitely in the works" and is being backed by Priyanka Chopra.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 11:56 AM