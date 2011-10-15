Madhuri Dixit dazzles at the Sotheby’s auction, Emeralds for Elephants

This year, 10 of India's most influential jewellers designed bespoke Zambian emerald jewellery, which were auctioned on Friday evening.

The 'Emeralds for Elephants 2011' exhibition took place at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai, in Aid of The World Land Trust & Wildlife Trust of India on Friday evening with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit in attendance as the ambassador for the Emeralds for Elephants project. The actress addressed the guests on her association with the cause and was joined by English cricket legend and World Land Trust patron, David Gower.

This year, 10 of India's most influential jewellers designed bespoke Zambian emerald jewellery, which were auctioned on Friday evening alongside a Ganesha sculpture holding a 700 carat emerald, designed by artist Arzaan Khambatta. The aim of the initiative is to create awareness around the protection of the 'Indian Elephant Corridor' project and raise crucial funds. World Land Trust and Wildlife Trust of India work together to create a network of wildlife corridors so elephants can follow their migratory routes while minimising human-elephant conflict.

The event was sponsored by Jaguar and hosted by Sotheby's with the objective of raising crucial funds for the critically endangered Asian Elephant and Tiger. Last year, the event raised £750,000 in 25 minutes at Selfridges in London where an Emerald Queen - a life-sized elephant and eight pieces of ethical Zambian emerald jewellery, designed by 10 of the world’s leading jewellers were auctioned.