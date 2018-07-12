Madhuri Dixit celebrates 16 years of Devdas; SRK's fan-made Zero teaser: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 16 years of Devdas

Throwback to #Devdas which will always be a film very close to my heart! #16YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/8F2Jv9z5WF — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 12, 2018

The 2002 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Devdas has made it to one of the best Bollywood classics of all time, for the sheer performances of Shah Rukh Khan (as Devdas), Aishwarya Rai (as Paro) and Madhuri Dixit (as Chandramukhi). Bhansali weaved magic and opulence on-screen with the giant sets and picturesque frames.

Batti Gul Meter Chaalu shoot wraps up

#BattiGulMeterChalu shooting concludes... Final song filmed on Shahid and Shraddha at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai... Song also features Divyendu Sharma... Shree Narayan Singh directs the film. pic.twitter.com/4v7zCoDlA7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film is set to release on 31 August.

A shot and an eyebrow showdown between The Rock and Stephen Colbert

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and had a gala time over a few shots and an eyebrow showdown.

SRK's fan-made Zero teaser

Thank u this is so sweet. https://t.co/dn9uVQhvKG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2018

Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a vertically-challenged person, Anushka Sharma as a scientist and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood heroine. Recently, a special Eid teaser featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dancing together was released.

Priyanka Chopra's adorable message to her "lil bro"

Hey hey lil bro.. happiest birthday and all my love and luck.. you have turned into such a special man.. I’m so proud of you and love you. You remind me so much of dad. Thank you for your kindness...and epic party last night!! See you as I’m back.. love Didi @Iamsidchopra pic.twitter.com/LUe0vqpa0Z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 12, 2018

Bollywood's global icon Priyanka Chopra is back in India to shoot for her upcoming films — Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink.

Shabana Azmi's FTII throwback moment

Such a precious photo. With classmate Neelam Mehra at our hostel Jaykar Bungalow FTII Pune 1971 pic.twitter.com/LDn7sOaHzK — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2018

Considered one of the best actresses ever in Bollywood, Azmi has been honoured with numerous awards — including multiple National Awards, Filmfare Awards — for her phenomenal performances in films like Ankur, Arth, Khandar, Godmother, to name a few.

