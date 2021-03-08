Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up filming Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar-starrer India Lockdown

India Lockdown, shot in Mumbai and Pune, focuses on the impact of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has finished shooting for his next movie India Lockdown.

Actors Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra play pivotal roles in the film.

India Lockdown focuses on the impact of the coronavirus -induced nationwide lockdown on people across the country.

The film went on floors on 23 January and was shot in Mumbai and Pune.

"We have finished shooting for the film. With such amazing actors by my side, it has been a memorable experience. The post-production will start soon," the 52-year-old director said in a statement.

The project is backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion pictures.

Producer Pranav Jain hailed the team for wrapping the shoot smoothly in a start to finish schedule.

India Lockdown also stars Zarin Shihab, Ayeesha Aiman, Hrishita Bhatt, Saanand Verma and Satvik Bhatia.

The movie marks Bhandarkar's first directorial venture since 2017's political thriller Indu Sarkar. He has previously directed critically-acclaimed titles like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal and Fashion.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)