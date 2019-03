Madhur Bhandarkar welcomes IAF pilot Abhinandan back, criticises Pakistani artistes for not condemning Pulwama attack

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on 2 March expressed his happiness over the safe return of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after two days in Pakistan and at the same time expressed his sorrow and displeasure of Pakistani artistes not condemning the Pulwama terror attack even in 'lip-service tweet.'

Speaking to Asian News International, Bhandarkar said, "We are all very happy that Abhinandan is back to our country. It is a proud moment for everybody. He put a very brave front and all of India was waiting for the last 48 hours for his return."

Madhur Bhandarkar: None of them (from Pakistan) condemned Pulwama attack. Even none of the actors of their fraternity who have worked here or several Pakistani actors who have gained name & fame in our country, condemned it. They could have at least tweeted in name of humanity. pic.twitter.com/lZRXIpiwJD — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019

However, referring to a derogatory video doing the rounds in Pakistan, the filmmaker said that the "shabby and badly edited" video looked like it was taken in 'duress' and that it was a very 'cheap' thing to do on Pakistan's part.

Notably, Wing Commander Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army.

Talking about no Pakistani artistes talking condemning the Pulwama terror attack, Bhandarkar said that he was disappointed at the lack of reaction from the Pakistani artistes side.

He said, "I felt very bad, when Pulwama happened, none of the stars who found fame-money working in Indian cinema spoke up against it. Even the PM has not condemned what happened over there. Forty soldiers died and they have nothing to say."

The filmmaker further added, "When Peshawar happened, we all stood up and condemned the attack on the school over there. It is sad that when Pulwama happened we did not see those voices who made money in India and got fame globally from working here, even putting up a lip-service tweet condemning the terror attack."

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 13:48:22 IST