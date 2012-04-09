Relieved Bhandarkar says rape case ruined his life

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings against filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar in a rape charge levelled against him by actress Preeti Jain.

New Delhi: Film maker Madhur Bhandarkar has said that the eight years he spent battling a rape case filed against him by actress Preeti Jain, were the longest eight years of his life.

Speaking to the media soon after the Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings hi, Bhandarkar said he was 'delighted and speechless', adding 'eight years of my life were ruined because of this case".

While staying the proceedings, an apex court bench headed by Justice HL Dattu issued notices to the Maharashtra government and Jain on Bhandarkar's plea seeking that the case against him be quashed. It also served notice to Jain.

Bhandarkar had challenged the Bombay High Court order asking him to face trial in the alleged rape case.

In July 2004, Jain had lodged a complaint alleging that Bhandarkar had raped her several times between 1999 and 2004 under the pretext of marrying her and casting her as actress in his movies.

A Mumbai metropolitan court had, in September last year, found substance in Jain's complaint, and issued process against Bhandarkar, directing him to face the trial. However, the magistrate's court in November last year had granted anticipatory bail to the Bollywood filmmaker.

