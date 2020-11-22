Madhur Bhandarkar asks Karan Johar to change title of Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote that Karan Johar and Apurva Mehta had requested him to use the title Bollywood Wives for a web series, but after he refused, they called their show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

"Please do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title," Bhandarkar wrote in the tweet while requesting a title change.

Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 20, 2020

Times of India writes that the director has even filed a complaint against Dharma Productions with Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA).

Bhandarkar's last project was Indu Sarkar in 2017 with Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will feature Sohail Khan's spouse Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, who is married to Samir Soni.

The reality show premieres on the OTT platform on 27 November.