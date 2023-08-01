The Indian Digital Entertainment Sector has been a blessing to Indian fans since it routinely produces shows that have won their hearts entirely based on their substance. Made In Heaven is one of its kind, which has garnered universal acceptance among audiences. It holds the audience’s attention for its content, performances and execution, with the plot-twisting climax, the makers left the audience wanting more for the second season which also contributes in large numbers for raising its hype. It was the cliffhanger of season 1 when it was revealed how Tara had worked towards getting Adil divorced and marrying her. This finale reveal left audiences anticipating what is to happen next. Just like when Baahubali’s biggest cliffhanger, the famous line ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali Ko Kyo Maara‘ went viral, Tara leaving her in-laws and starting a new life all together left everybody wanting for more.

The makers left the audiences craving for the release of the second season for almost four years and the show has successfully managed to keep the excitement at its peak among the audiences who were waiting to know the further developments in the story of the globally acclaimed show Made In Heaven and to meet the excitement and the hype the makers are coming up with the much – awaited second season of the show which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10th August 2023.