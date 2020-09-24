Made In Heaven, Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please bag nominations at the International Emmy Awards

Arjun Mathur from Made in Heaven has been nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor category at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominations for the International Emmy Awards in various categories and some Indian web shows are in the running to win the coveted trophy.

This year’s International Emmy Awards will be the 48th edition of the event and the body has announced the names of 44 nominees across 11 categories from 20 countries. Two Indian shows -- Four More Shots Please and Delhi Crime have been nominated for best comedy and drama series respectively. Also, Arjun Mathur from Made in Heaven has been nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor category.

According to the official announcement, there are four nominations in each category from different countries. Also, only shows which were broadcast between 1 January to 31 December, 2019 were considered.

Mathur played Karan Mehra, a sophisticated gay wedding planner, in Made in Heaven, which was produced by Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions. The Amazon Prime Video Original follows the lives of wedding planners Tara and Karan and how the service industry introduces them to the complexities of Indian life while providing mirrors to their true selves.

Four More Shots Please by Pritish Nandy Communications Limited bagged the nomination for best comedy. The second season of the women-centric show featured four unapologetic women in the lead and provided a deeper layering into the characters of Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J).

Netflix drama series Delhi Crime has bagged best drama nomination in the International Emmy Awards. The show was a seven-part thriller written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta. It was a research-based retelling of the ghastly gang rape of a woman in Delhi in December 2012. Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang were part of the ensemble cast.

Last year, three Indian dramas — Scared Games Season 2, Lust Stories, and The Remix -- were nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2o19.