Made In China: Hansal Mehta, Ileana D'Cruz praise Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy's comedy

Made In China was one among the three big Diwali releases this year. The comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao, and Mouni Roy, is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several experiences help the Newton actor become a successful entrepreneur. Mouni is seen in the role of Rajkummar's wife, Rukmini.

On its release, several noted personalities and the general public at large, expressed positive reactions to the comedy.

Here are some of them

Have returned to Twitter for this one thread. I thoroughly enjoyed #MadeInChina. It's a wonderful hindi debut by @MusaleMikhil and is very well written. It is a film with great heart and with dollops of honesty. Dont get misled by the trailers. It offers much more than promised. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 23, 2019

Give #MadeInChina a chance. It is a journey of enterprise and a very entertaining journey. Dont expect to laugh out loud but i promise you will leave the cinema halls with a wide smile. Yes, this film will make you smile and also look at sex as an essential part of life. Good Bye — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 23, 2019

Watched #MadeinChina last night and love LOVED it!!! @bomanirani you were so so amazing!! @RajkummarRao it amazes me how you can play a character with such sincerity I forget you’re you and just see Raghu...@Roymouni you looked gorgeous and were absolutely lovely in the film ♥️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) October 25, 2019

Saw #madeinchina yesterday.. it has much much more to offer than the trailer. And that makes it an important watch. @RajkummarRao ke liye to kya hi bolun, superb. @bomanirani sir kamaal @Roymouni is a surprise and kudos to entire team. @MusaleMikhil and karanvyas congratulations — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) October 24, 2019

Yeh Film Rocket hai!! Aur issme Bohot Aag Hai 🔥#MadeInChina Such an amazing and a relevant film!! Absolutely loved it!! @RajkummarRao Bhaii kaise Kar Lete Ho aap❤️🚀 Superb performance @Roymouni @MaddockFilms @JioCinema kudos to the Entire team!!🙌🙌 — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) October 23, 2019

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. Dinesh Vijan, of Hindi Medium fame, is producing the flick.

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had said, "What I love about Made in China are the characters! You are so easily drawn to each one of them, that it makes the film more endearing. when we took the script to all four of the actors, we received an instant nod."

Made in China was originally set to hit the big screens on 15 August.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 13:01:01 IST