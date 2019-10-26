You are here:

Made In China: Hansal Mehta, Ileana D'Cruz praise Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy's comedy

FP Staff

Oct 26, 2019 12:59:58 IST

Made In China was one among the three big Diwali releases this year. The comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao, and Mouni Roy, is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several experiences help the Newton actor become a successful entrepreneur. Mouni is seen in the role of Rajkummar's wife, Rukmini.

On its release, several noted personalities and the general public at large, expressed positive reactions to the comedy.

Here are some of them

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. Dinesh Vijan, of Hindi Medium fame, is producing the flick.

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had said, "What I love about Made in China are the characters! You are so easily drawn to each one of them, that it makes the film more endearing. when we took the script to all four of the actors, we received an instant nod."

Made in China was originally set to hit the big screens on 15 August.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 13:01:01 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hansal Mehta , Ileana D'Cruz , Made in China , Mouni Roy , Rajkummar Rao , Shareworthy

also see

Made In China movie review: Rajkummar Rao conjures up a certain whimsy, but in a half-done film

Made In China movie review: Rajkummar Rao conjures up a certain whimsy, but in a half-done film

Made in China: Rajkummar Rao's Raghu is smitten with Mouni Roy's Rukmini in new song 'Valam'

Made in China: Rajkummar Rao's Raghu is smitten with Mouni Roy's Rukmini in new song 'Valam'

Made In China music review: Sachin-Jigar's melodious tracks rightfully capture milieu of Gujarati folk songs

Made In China music review: Sachin-Jigar's melodious tracks rightfully capture milieu of Gujarati folk songs