Machete actor Danny Trejo rescues child trapped in overturned vehicle in Los Angeles

FP Staff

Aug 08, 2019 13:24:35 IST

Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection. Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood.

Danny Trejo. Image from Twitter

Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle. Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries.

Trejo spoke to KABC and said, "Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else."

Here's the video.

The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the Spy Kids series.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 13:24:35 IST

