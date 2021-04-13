Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song announce birth of first child, name him Dakota
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, best known for their respective breakout roles in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Home Alone, became parents to a boy on 5 April.
Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have become parents to a baby boy.
Song and Culkin, best known for their respective breakout roles in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Home Alone, announced that they welcomed their first child together on 5 April.
The couple has named their new born Dakota Song Culkin in honour of Culkin’s sister Dakota, who died in 2008.
“Mother, father and baby are all healthy and happy. We are overjoyed," the duo said in a statement issued to Times.
Song, 33, and Culkin, 40, who both started their journey in showbiz as child actors, started dating back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Seth Green's Changeland. In 2018, they moved in together.
The duo have kept their relationship away from media scrutiny. They have hardly made any red carpet appearances or indulged in any public display of affection on social media.
