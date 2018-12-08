Maari Gethu: Second single from Maari 2 is not the best we've seen from Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander

The second single of Maari 2 is out and the Yuvan Shankar Raja playlist is back on the trends, for being everything kuthu and mass, much like what the film looks like.

Helmed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2, starring Dhanush yet again, has a new female lead in Sai Pallavi, replacing Kajal Aggarwal, and seems to continue the plot of the local don.

While the first track Rowdy Baby focused on the goofy romance between Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, the second track, titled 'Maari Gethu,' is all praise for Dhanush.

'Maari Gethu' has more than just one artist lending vocals. The mass track has Yuvan Shankar Raja, Chinnaponnu, VM Mahalingam and even Dhanush himself crooning the lyrics.

The track begins with our favourite trademark drum beats, pepping us up to shake a leg for the kuthu and then, from dandanaka it transcends into a Maari anthem.

The masala song brings together rap, local beats and a lot more in one track, but does not manage to stick with us like how the previous Maari franchise songs did. 'Maari Gethu' also makes us miss Anirudh Ravichander's raging songs for such genres.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's 'Mass-U Airiduchu, Grace-U Airiduchu, Vesham Podadha' definitely uplifts the mood of Maari 2 and keeps the hype going, but for kuthu fans, this will remain an average attempt, for we have seen better from the composer and Dhanush as well.

However, what would be interesting to watch and what rather keeps the curiosity going is Dhanush's Maari steps and Sai Pallavi's much awaited dance-off as seen in the posters, for this upbeat track.

Maari 2, presented by Dhanush's Wunderbar Studios, and also starring Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Tovino Thomas, is slated to release on 21 December.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 12:49 PM