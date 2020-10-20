Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Chadwick Boseman, Mum Bhai, Fireball, Uncle Frank: Trailers this week

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman's final screen appearance, starring Viola Davis in the lead, will stream on Netflix from 18 December.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman's final cinematic appearance. An adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play of the same name, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom sheds light on issues of race, art, religion and the exploitation of black recording artistes at the hands of white producers.

The film follows Ma Rainey, essayed by Viola Davis, a famous blues singer as she makes a record in a studio in 1927 Chicago, where tension boils over among her, her white agent, and bandmates. Boseman played Ma's boyfriend Levee, an ambitious trumpeter who aspired to make his own mark in the music industry.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will stream on Netflix from 18 December.

Mum Bhai

A ZEE5 Original, Mum Bhai is set in the 1980s and is centred around the cat-and-mouse chase between the underworld and Mumbai police at the time.

The show stars Angad Bedi as Bhaskar Shetty and Sikandar Kher as Rama Shetty, two childhood friends who grow up to represent the opposite sides of the law.

Also featuring Sandeepa Dhar and Sunny Hinduja, Mum Bhai is slated to debut on the platform on 6 November.

Fireball

The upcoming documentary from Apple TV+ will focus on meteorites from a geological, philosophical and cultural point of view. Directed by veteran documentarian Werner Herzog, along with volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds explores "how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future," reads the official description.

This is the third time Herzog and Oppenheimer will collaborate after the Academy Award-nominated work on Encounters at the End of the World and the Emmy-nominated Into the Inferno.

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds premieres on 13 November on Apple TV+.

Uncle Frank

Director Alan Ball's (the showrunner behind Six Feet Under and True Blood) Uncle Frank is a road movie about a gay man who has to confront his past. Set in the 1970s, the film stars Paul Bettany as the titular Uncle Frank and Sophia Lillis as Elizabeth Bledsoe, the protagonist and narrator of the movie.

When a teenager Elizabeth leaves her rural hometown to study at New York University, she discovers her Uncle Frank, a literature professor at the university, is gay. He has been living with his longtime partner Walid, but has successfully managed to keep it a secret from his family members back home. "After the sudden death of Frank's father — Beth's grandfather — Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from," describes Amazon Prime Video.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 25 January, after which the streaming service bought the rights to it.

Uncle Frank is scheduled to release on 26 November on Amazon Prime Video.