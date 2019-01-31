You are here:

M Venkaiah Naidu on Uri: The Surgical Strike — Inspiring movie, showcases valour of Indian Army

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the special screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, organised in New Delhi. Naidu shared images from the screening and termed Vicky Kaushal's film an 'inspiring movie'.

Happy to have watched the movie 'Uri-Surgical Strikes' today along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel who guard the Vice President's Residence in New Delhi. It was an inspiring movie. I congratulate the cast & crew of #Urimovie for showcasing the valour of #IndianArmy. pic.twitter.com/BR1zlXGpUO — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 29, 2019

The actor was prompt in acknowledging the praise and extended his thanks to Naidu.

Thank You Sir. Jai Hind 😊🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/G0xj6HK1iE — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 30, 2019

Naidu added that the film aptly portrayed the valour of the Indian Army.

Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal , Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The film won Kaushal considerable critical praise. Even in terms of its box office collections, Aditya Dhar's patriotic film raked in good numbers, almost hitting the $5 million mark globally.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a global hit... Nears $ 5 mn mark #Overseas... Till 29 Jan 2019: $ 4,861,562 [₹ 34.63 cr]... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 2.744 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.070 mn

Australia: $ 526k

UK: $ 202k

Singapore: $ 171k

NZ: $ 89k

South+East Africa: $ 37k

Fiji: $ 12k

Poland: $ 10k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 13:40:30 IST