M Venkaiah Naidu on Uri: The Surgical Strike — Inspiring movie, showcases valour of Indian Army

FP Staff

Jan 31, 2019 13:40:30 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the special screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, organised in New Delhi. Naidu shared images from the screening and termed Vicky Kaushal's film an 'inspiring movie'.

The actor was prompt in acknowledging the praise and extended his thanks to Naidu.

Naidu added that the film aptly portrayed the valour of the Indian Army.

Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal , Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The film won Kaushal considerable critical praise. Even in terms of its box office collections, Aditya Dhar's patriotic film raked in good numbers, almost hitting the $5 million mark globally.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 13:40:30 IST

