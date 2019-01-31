M Venkaiah Naidu on Uri: The Surgical Strike — Inspiring movie, showcases valour of Indian Army
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the special screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, organised in New Delhi. Naidu shared images from the screening and termed Vicky Kaushal's film an 'inspiring movie'.
Happy to have watched the movie 'Uri-Surgical Strikes' today along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel who guard the Vice President's Residence in New Delhi. It was an inspiring movie. I congratulate the cast & crew of #Urimovie for showcasing the valour of #IndianArmy. pic.twitter.com/BR1zlXGpUO
— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 29, 2019
The actor was prompt in acknowledging the praise and extended his thanks to Naidu.
Thank You Sir. Jai Hind 😊🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/G0xj6HK1iE — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 30, 2019
Naidu added that the film aptly portrayed the valour of the Indian Army.
Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal , Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.
The film won Kaushal considerable critical praise. Even in terms of its box office collections, Aditya Dhar's patriotic film raked in good numbers, almost hitting the $5 million mark globally.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a global hit... Nears $ 5 mn mark #Overseas... Till 29 Jan 2019: $ 4,861,562 [₹ 34.63 cr]... Breakup:
USA+Canada: $ 2.744 mn
UAE+GCC: $ 1.070 mn
Australia: $ 526k
UK: $ 202k
Singapore: $ 171k
NZ: $ 89k
South+East Africa: $ 37k
Fiji: $ 12k
Poland: $ 10k
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019
