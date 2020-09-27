M Night Shyamalan's upcoming film, titled Old, goes on floors, expected to release in July 2021

Old was originally scheduled to hit the screens on 26 February, 2021, but the Universal Studios pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The title of M Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller is Old, the director has announced. The filmmaker took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update.

"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old," tweeted a masked Shyamalan holding a clapperboard.

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020

He also shared the artwork of the film - a depiction of an hourglass, with people tumbling instead of sand, and text reading, "A New Trip from writer/director M Night Shyamalan. It's only a matter of time."

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director.

Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project.

The cast includes the likes of Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

The film is part of the director's two-picture deal with the studio which was announced in 2019.

Universal released Shyamalan's three previous films - Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015), all of which were box office hits.

Old was originally scheduled to hit the screens on 26 February, 2021, but the studio pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic. It will now hit theatres on 23 July, 2021.