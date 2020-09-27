M Night Shyamalan's upcoming film, titled Old, goes on floors, expected to release in July 2021
Old was originally scheduled to hit the screens on 26 February, 2021, but the Universal Studios pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
The title of M Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller is Old, the director has announced. The filmmaker took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update.
"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old," tweeted a masked Shyamalan holding a clapperboard.
Check out the tweet here
Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020
He also shared the artwork of the film - a depiction of an hourglass, with people tumbling instead of sand, and text reading, "A New Trip from writer/director M Night Shyamalan. It's only a matter of time."
Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director.
Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project.
The cast includes the likes of Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre and Nikki Amuka-Bird.
The film is part of the director's two-picture deal with the studio which was announced in 2019.
Universal released Shyamalan's three previous films - Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015), all of which were box office hits.
Old was originally scheduled to hit the screens on 26 February, 2021, but the studio pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic. It will now hit theatres on 23 July, 2021.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot resume shooting for Red Notice, share pictures on Instagram
Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot shared photos of them undergoing a coronavirus nose swab test as they resumed filming for Red Notice
Universal moves Candyman's release to 2021, director Nia DaCosta announces on Twitter
Universal and MGM have decided to set a new release date for Candyman, a remake of 1992 horror classic, amid uncertainty over reopening of cinema houses in the US.
Perfume brand apologises to John Boyega for cutting him out of Chinese ad, calls it a 'misstep'
John Boyega was replaced by actor Liu Haoran after the commercial was recast and reshot for the Chinese market despite having directed and conceived the original video by Boyega for the perfume brand