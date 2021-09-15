Old features Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps and Ken Leung among others.

Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's thriller feature Old is set to have a theatrical release in the country on Friday, 17 September.

The film, billed as a surreal supernatural drama, will release on Indian screens in English and Hindi.

The movie features Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps and Ken Leung.

The Universal Pictures film revolves around a family that heads for a tropical vacation on a beach that they discover online.

"Soon, they realise that they are getting rapidly older which is causing them to reduce their entire life in a glimpse and there's no way for them to escape this mysterious beach," a release by the makers read.

Old is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

It also stars Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and Nikki Amuka-Bird.