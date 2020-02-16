You are here:

Lynn Cohen, veteran actress best known for playing Magda on Sex and the City, dies at 86

Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in Sex and the City, has died. She was 86.

Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from Nurse Jackie and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel to the feature films Across the Universe and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. According to Deadline, her Broadway roles include Orpheus Descending and Ivanov.

In HBO’s Sex and City, Cohen’s character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Magda was featured in the television and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

Cohen is survived by her husband Ronald Cohen.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 12:44:05 IST