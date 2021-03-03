Lyca Productions announces it'll collaborate with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mani Ratnam, others

On Lyca Group chairman Allirajah Subaskaran's birthday, Lyca Productions unveiled the names of all film personalities it will team up with, including Dinesh Vijan, Aanand L Rai and Shankar.

Some of the biggest names in the movie business are partnering with Lyca Productions and producer Mahaveer Jain on Lyca Group’s Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran’s birthday. The production house unveiled a teaser showing the names of the filmmakers' and film personalities they will team up with, including Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Mani Ratnam, Shankar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others.

Check out the announcement here

“It is an honour to get this opportunity to collaborate with such creative power houses of our country. These collaborations will lay the foundation for Lyca Productions to become one of the leading pan India studios,” Aashish Singh, CEO Lyca Productions, was quoted as saying by Biz Asia.

Mahaveer Jain said they, as a company, believe the medium of entertainment has the "power to spread love, joy & happiness." He added that the company wishes to contribute to the same.

Established in 2014, Lyca Productions is involved in the production and distribution of Tamil films. It has earlier backed the biggest budget film of Indian cinema, 2.0, in Tamil.