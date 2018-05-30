Luxury brand Balenciaga sells 'T-shirt shirt' for $1290; Twitter thinks the world is getting trolled

We kept quiet when Crocs launched its own heels, but it's time to speak up because Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga is selling a 'T-shirt shirt' for a holy guacamole $1290 dollars (roughly Rs 87000).

For the uninitiated, Balenciaga just pasted a shirt on top of a t-shirt and tried to sell it off for an amount that could send 5 kids to Delhi University for a three-year course. So if you thought, the two people sweater was a stupid innovation, how about this?

Trigger warning: extreme futility, fraud

So, let's assume that someone who likes to live life on the edge decides to buy the shirt. What is Balenciaga going to launch next to keep with its ridiculous creativity? Sneaker heels? Pant shorts? Skirt Saree? (Come to think of it, two out of three of these things exist and right at this very point, humankind must take a step back and introspect).

Because nothing goes unnoticed on Twitter, people with a lot of free time on their hands started posting their own variations of this Balenciaga creation, some of them being absolute gold:

catch me on the runway pic.twitter.com/FAFZHvZcHf — ♡ (@electrawaves) May 28, 2018

Hey @BALENCIAGA, I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018

I see you Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/gQZKMMFPkK — кαℓє ; (@picayunepenguin) May 28, 2018

Everything said and done, you've gotta give it to Balenciaga for not ripping off designs and admitting that the wells of their imagination currently run dry.

