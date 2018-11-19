You are here:

Lux Golden Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan presents Timeless Beauty honour to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The third edition of Lux Golden Awards was held in Mumbai on 18 November with the biggest Bollywood stars extending their support to the United Nation's HeForShe campaign.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor were among the many stars that graced the red carpet. Veteran actresses Rekha and Zeenat Aman were also in attendance.

Such a stunner ! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 ! pic.twitter.com/tGsae20WwO — Faysal mahmud (@Faysalm46378276) November 19, 2018

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor dazzle at Lux Golden Rose Awardshttps://t.co/4KJOQoMqqb pic.twitter.com/W1LM3wfREv — Ashoka News (@Ashokanews1) November 19, 2018

The Lux Diva Gang!💕😍 So much gorgeousness in one frame and one lucky guy!! Varun Dhawan flanked by Zeenat Aman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt at the @luxgoldenroseawards @varundvn @aliaabhatt @madhuridixitnene . . .#luxgoldenros… https://t.co/JzA3TIfxIm pic.twitter.com/b3um7corAz — Zain Awan (@zainwain) November 18, 2018

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 Red Carpet: Dhadak duo Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter make a splash pic.twitter.com/nHw7F9DnOD — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) November 18, 2018

View this post on Instagram Finally.. #luxgoldenroseawards #luxgoldenroseawards2018 A post shared by 💕 Rekha 💕 (@legendary_rekha) on Nov 18, 2018 at 8:24am PST

View this post on Instagram

#LuxGoldenRoseAwards 2018

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@iamkareenakapoor) on Nov 18, 2018 at 3:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram Looks so pretty #luxgoldenroseawards @taapsee A post shared by BOLLYWOOD❤️TELLYWOD UPDATES (@pooja.n5) on Nov 18, 2018 at 7:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram

#luxgoldenroseawards madhuri maam so pretty 😍😘❤️ @madhuridixitnene

A post shared by BOLLYWOOD❤️TELLYWOD UPDATES (@pooja.n5) on Nov 18, 2018 at 7:57pm PST

According to BizAsia, Janhvi won the Lux Golden Rose Emerging Beauty Of The Year. Madhuri Dixit performed to many classic hit songs like Hema Malini's 'Dream Girl', Zeenat Aman's 'Laila Main Laila', Helen's 'Yeh Mera Dil', Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawaai' and 'Tamma Tamma' from her own film Thanedar. Kareena also shook a leg on two songs from her male co-stars' films.

Shah Rukh Khan, the host of the evening, honoured Aishwarya with the Timeless Beauty Award, which was followed by a heartfelt speech where she thanked her fans, friends and colleagues, reports India TV. Khan also recalled the time he worked with Aishwarya in Josh and then, Devdas.



Aishwarya's speech after receiving the award from SRK. (Part 1) Mentions Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol. "We love you and miss you Sri ji" #LuxGoldenRoseAwards pic.twitter.com/adB9IBGepI — హిమాలై🌈 (@Oxynom) November 18, 2018

Part 2 - SRK talks about Ash. pic.twitter.com/KqvItdtzUo — హిమాలై🌈 (@Oxynom) November 18, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2018 09:53 AM