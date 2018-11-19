You are here:

Lux Golden Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan presents Timeless Beauty honour to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

FP Staff

November 19, 2018 09:53:02 IST

The third edition of Lux Golden Awards was held in Mumbai on 18 November with the biggest Bollywood stars extending their support to the United Nation's HeForShe campaign.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor were among the many stars that graced the red carpet. Veteran actresses Rekha and Zeenat Aman were also in attendance.

 

 

 

 

According to BizAsia, Janhvi won the Lux Golden Rose Emerging Beauty Of The Year. Madhuri Dixit performed to many classic hit songs like Hema Malini's 'Dream Girl', Zeenat Aman's 'Laila Main Laila', Helen's 'Yeh Mera Dil', Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawaai' and 'Tamma Tamma' from her own film Thanedar. Kareena also shook a leg on two songs from her male co-stars' films.

Shah Rukh Khan, the host of the evening, honoured Aishwarya with the Timeless Beauty Award, which was followed by a heartfelt speech where she thanked her fans, friends and colleagues, reports India TV. Khan also recalled the time he worked with Aishwarya in Josh and then, Devdas.

