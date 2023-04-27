The film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar came as a breath of fresh air in Bollywood as it treated the audience with a power-packed dose of family entertainment. With an engaging story and fresh pairing of the star cast, the film truly pulled a mass audience to the theatres. The film is ruling the hearts of the audience with its chartbuster songs, and catchy dialogues which are still taking rounds on social media. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was released on 8th March this year and has successfully completed its 50 days in 185 cinemas across the nation.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is one of the most successful films released in India this year. The film not only received a great response from youngsters, but it also catered to the family audience due to which it conquered the box office windows with its massive collection in India and across the globe. The film collected around 176 Cr. at the Indian box office and still counting. Having paved a long path at the box office, the film completing its 50 days indeed speaks a lot about the love the film has been receiving from the audiences.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.