Luv Ranjan's next to star Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn: Is it Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety effect?

For a lot of Indian films, the major talking point is an actor's performance. While story-driven cinema is coming up in a big way, for commercial boy-meets-girl fare, the people behind the camera rarely manage to pick up the plaudits for a film's success.

On the face of it, this is exactly the fate that should befall director Luv Ranjan who has made films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS). His perennial leading man Kartik Aaryan is now a star with the release of SKTKS. In his own words, "When Pyaar Ka Punchnama released, it became the sleeper hit of 2011 and my long monologue on what women want became a rage and I thought I had arrived. But no, God had other plans. It's finally happening with SKTKS."

However, for all the buzz surrounding Aaryan, he isn't exactly signing films by the dozen. While he does say that he has "an insane number of scripts to read and that the offers are juicy and tempting," there is a distinct lack of headlines proclaiming that he has signed a film. He is however, now the brand ambassador for Fair and Handsome so there's that.

On the other hand, Ranjan has seemingly taken the next step as reports say that the director will be working with superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in his next film. Needless to say, this is a huge achievement for Ranjan who will get to work with two of Bollywood's biggest moneymakers. He has also signed Devgn and Tabu for an urban romantic comedy. Directed by film editor Akiv Ali, the story promises to be a fresh take on urban relationships.

Luv Ranjan's next to star Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/waN9IsF8wA — Luv Films (@Luv_Films) May 15, 2018

Saif Ali Khan is also reported to be on board for a film with Ranjan. "Yes, I have been in talks with Luv Ranjan for a comedy. We haven’t finalised the movie yet. It’s a comedy, in which I play a father. He is still working it out, so it’s too early to say anything. But we are definitely doing it," as reported by DNA.

Ranjan has also ensured good terms with his producer T-Series as after the success of SKTKS, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ranjan have pledged to make their association stronger by collaborating on multiple films in the days to come. The Devgn-Tabu starrer falls under the same collaboration as well.

Ranjan's rise has clearly been fuelled by the astonishing business that SKTKS has done at the box office. The film recorded earnings of Rs 6.42 crore on its opening day, an impressive amount given that it did not have any big stars. Starring the Pyaar Ka Punchnama trio of Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, the film surpassed the success of the popular comedy franchise and became the biggest hit for everyone involved in its making. It earned Rs 45.94 crore by the end of its opening week and eventually crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film proved that not only are commercial potboilers here to stay but also that a masala film does not always need established stars to perform well.

While Aaryan was indeed one of the major reasons for the success of SKTKS, Ranjan's genius has ensured that the masala film without any commercially proven stars was able to breach the Rs 100 crore mark. And with the new opportunities that success has garnered for him, it is heartening to see that now even those behind the camera are getting their due for the success of films.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 18:52 PM