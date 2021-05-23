Luther movie will go into production in September 2021, says Idris Elba
'It’s been a long time coming,' said Idris Elba on the film adaptation of the BBC series Luther.
British star Idris Elba has revealed that the movie version of his popular detective drama series Luther will start production in September this year.
The BBC series, created by Neil Cross, featured Elba as DCI John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can't always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.
"We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming. We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production," Elba told Variety.
The show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version. Besides being the lead, Elba will also serve as the executive producer on the project.
In August last year, the 48-year-old actor finally confirmed that the movie will be made. The film is producer by 20th Century Fox Television, BBC Worldwide Productions and Chernin Entertainment.
Elba's BBC series will soon have a Hindi version, Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, led by Ajay Devgn. The show will stream on will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
