Lust Stories: Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui praise Sanjay Kapoor's performance in Dibakar Banerjee's short

Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories is garnering rave reviews all around but Sanjay Kapoor’s breakout performance in Dibakar Banerjee’s short opposite is winning him astounding praise from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar.

To begin with, Shah Rukh Khan called up the actor and Sanjay was surprised to see a missed call from the superstar. “He told me that it was a tough role with many layers and that I was brilliant in the film. Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) didn’t have my number, so he called up Boney (Kapoor), got my number from him and messaged me to say that he was surprised by my performance and thought it was outstanding. It feels great to hear something like that from one of the finest actors we have today,” added the actor, who has been inundated with compliments from the film fraternity including Abhishek Bachchan, and director R Balki who wants to meet him for a prospective role in a project.

Sanjay Kapoor has left for a family holiday and is not in Mumbai to bask in the praise.“Karan and Zoya, who were among the first ones to message me, were both like, ‘this is the worst time for you to not be here’, but when I planned this holiday, I didn’t know the movie’s release date. In a way, it’s good to hear people saying good things behind your back. This makes it more special,” said the actor as reported by DNA.

Sanjay's acting career had taken a back seat after he failed to make a mark as a leading man, but has definitely made an exciting comeback with his nuanced performance opposite Manisha Koirala in Dibakar Banerjee’s take on a middle-aged couple’s love life. “Middle-aged love story is more complex because that is when the real companionship starts with the person who is living with you for a long time. The excitement and passion of early days goes away by then and then starts the real deep, insightful conversation,” said the director Dibakar Banerjee about his outing in Lust Stories, which also features one short each by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 16:30 PM