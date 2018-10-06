Lupt release date postponed, Jaaved Jaaferi's supernatural thriller to now open on 2 November

Lupt, the Jaaved Jaaferi-starrer supernatural thriller, that was set to hit the thatres on 5 October, has been postponed. It will now will release on 2 November.

Director Prabhuraj took to Twitter and made the announcement about the rescheduling of Lupt's release date.

Lupt has a new date. 2nd November 2018 pic.twitter.com/Ks3I4DAmeL — Prabhuraj (@prabhuraj_n) October 5, 2018

The decision was taken since as many as 11 films will releases across theatres in India, and the makers of the film decided to opt out of the 5 October slot in order to avoid any clash at the box office.

As of now, Lupt has unveiled two teasers and a trailer of the film. Apart from Jaaferi, the ensemble cast for the film includes Vijay Raaz, Karan Anand, Niki Walia, Meenakshi Dixit, Rishabh Chadha and Rishina Kandhari in key roles.

Lupt, with Jaaferi at its centre, chronicles the story of a hapless man trying to seek meaning behind repeated flashes of vision that initially doctors pass off as a result of chronic insomnia. However, soon his family discovers that there is an eerie, sinister presence lurking around at every instance in their lives.

Remo D'Souza had unveiled the first look poster of Lupt on 9 July, where Meenakshi Dixit's diabolic face took the center stage, featuring as a possessed soul with a gash on her forehead and the eyes without pupils. A secluded house with a pram parked a few yards in the front was also seen in the frame. The tagline of the movie, co-produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri, reads, ‘Every family has a story.’

