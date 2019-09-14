Lupita Nyong'o reunites with Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira for HBO Max limited series Americanah

Lupita Nyong'o is reuniting with her Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira for the limited series Americanah at HBO Max. Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's bestselling novel of the same name, the series will see Lupita playing the lead, while Danai will pen the pilot and serve as the showrunner.

The series will be 10 episodes long, and focus on a woman (Lupita)'s journey towards self-discovery, her struggles with identity and what it means to be a black in America.

Speaking about serving as a showrunner for Americanah, Danai was quoted as saying to The Hollywood Reporter, "Through Americanah, Chimamanda brought the African female voice into mainstream consciousness in an unprecedented way. It is intellectually incisive, indicting, yet full of humour, and riddled with humanity. She makes unheard voices familiar, universal and yet palpably specific. I am honoured to bring her incredible novel to life on the screen. I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with Lupita, who brings her astounding ability as a performer and producer shepherding this project, along with HBO Max's unbridled enthusiasm to bring this groundbreaking narrative to the TV audience."

Lupita said that ever since she read the novel in 2013, it has been a "passion project" for the actress to make it into a series.

Americanah joins a list of original shows to be doled out by HBO Max, including the reboot of Gossip Girl, Kaley Cuoco's drama The Flight Attendant, and Anna Kendrick's comedic anthology Love Life.

Lupita will make her American TV debut with Americanah, who last appeared on the silver screen in Jordan Peele's horror film, Us. Also starring Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker, the film follows Adelaide Wilson (Nyong’o) and her family who arrive at their summer home in Santa Cruz and are attacked by a group of menacing doppelgängers.

