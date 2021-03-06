Lupin season 2 trailer: Netflix heist drama sees Omar Sy going lengths to rescue his son

Lupin season 2 is scheduled to arrive this summer

Netflix heist drama, Lupin’s second part has been officially announced and it is arriving in Summer 2021. The series based on Maurice Leblanc's Arsene Lupin; Gentleman Burglar novels has been a major hit amongst the fans.

In the second part, Assane (played by Omar Sy) takes revenge to the next level.

At the end of part one, Raoul (played by Etan Simon) was kidnapped by Leonard (played by Adama Niane). The new instalment picks right from there where he is ready to go to any extent to rescue his kid from the kidnappers.

The official synopsis given by Netflix says, “Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger”.

See the trailer

On the other hand, the creator of the show, George Kay, had earlier hinted at a Sherlock Holmes crossover in the series. As reported in NME, Kay revealed that there are some ideas regarding the same that he is toying around and that he is excited to explore them. Kay also further said that it has to be of ‘meta level’ with both Lupin and Sherlock having a strong fanbase. However, Kay added that the team has even discussed the ideas.

Meanwhile, the producer of Lupin, Christophe Riandée spoke about the reason behind the success of the series at an event.

According to Deadline, during a panel at the European Film Market, she said, “There’s no more borders anymore… it’s a proof of concept”. The overall result is, “Wherever you are, whatever language you speak, you have access to a global audience and I think it’s a great sign for all the creators and all the producers of the world that they can reach a fanbase audience,” she added.