Luka Chuppi: Two dialouges from trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's film inspire meme fest on Twitter

The trailer of Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was released on Thursday. The film deals with the love story of a couple's live-in relationship and their families. With witty comebacks and hilarious sequences, he trailer was received well by the audience. However, Twitter was quick to capture a few dialogues from the trailer and make funny memes out of them.

While many created memes linked to Sanon’s line, "Bhaisahab yeh kya kar rahe ho?" (What are you doing, brother?), others were obsessed with a line from a scene featuring both Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, in which a character says, "Sharam na aayi tujhe yeh sab karne se pehle?" (Didn’t you feel ashamed before doing such things?).

Below are some of the memes that caught our attention.

Whenever a guy makes video on TikTok. People:#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/HgRFzuuOkr — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) January 24, 2019

#LukaChuppitrailer When at Functions Random Relatives ask me beta shaadi kab kar rahe ho..? pic.twitter.com/Q9Wy6Cmxp9 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 24, 2019

#LukaChuppiTrailer When you are on a date with bae but see bua ji coming pic.twitter.com/0K8OJHEPFf — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 24, 2019

When Google Maps is suggesting a right turn but your Autowala takes a left. #LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/8CMILYRyJs — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 24, 2019

#LukaChuppiTrailer *Me when a random Guy DM me "I love you"* pic.twitter.com/Aw2kmX4sUY — sheतल ❄ (@diwani_shetl) January 24, 2019

*When Hardik Pandya reached his home after that #KoffeeWithKaran show* *His family member to him* #LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/e5nrE0SEyP — Subham (@subhsays) January 24, 2019

#LukaChuppiTrailer

Jamie Lannister - * Touches Cersei for the first time* Cersei - pic.twitter.com/VPb5qVun5x — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 24, 2019

Luka Chuppi is slated to hit theatres on 1 March.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 11:06:30 IST