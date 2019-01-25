You are here:

Luka Chuppi: Two dialouges from trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's film inspire meme fest on Twitter

FP Staff

Jan 25, 2019 11:06:30 IST

The trailer of Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was released on Thursday. The film deals with the love story of a couple's live-in relationship and their families. With witty comebacks and hilarious sequences, he trailer was received well by the audience. However, Twitter was quick to capture a few dialogues from the trailer and make funny memes out of them.

While many created memes linked to Sanon’s line, "Bhaisahab yeh kya kar rahe ho?" (What are you doing, brother?), others were obsessed with a line from a scene featuring both Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, in which a character says, "Sharam na aayi tujhe yeh sab karne se pehle?" (Didn’t you feel ashamed before doing such things?).

Below are some of the memes that caught our attention.

 

 

Luka Chuppi is slated to hit theatres on 1 March.

