Luka Chuppi song 'Tu Laung Main Elaachi' sees Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon dance to an upbeat wedding track

The latest track from Luka Chuppi titled 'Tu Laung Main Elaachi' is an upbeat wedding number but yet another revamped version of a popular song. The original 'Laung Laachi' is a hit Punjabi song crooned by Mannat Noor and featured actress Neeru Bajwa from the film of the same title.

The peppy track is set at the backdrop of Kriti and Kartik's wedding in the film, and they are seen wearing extravagant wedding attire. Sung by Tulsi Kumar, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are modified and penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about the rehashed versions of songs, Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan described it as a “curated album” wherein the songs have been reproduced with a contemporary touch to blend with the audiences. So far the film has featured five recreated versions of old hits.

Primarily set in Mathura, the story is woven around a couple who opt for a live-in relationship to avoid marriage, but ultimately find their families involved in it. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi would also see Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film releases on 1 March and will clash with Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar at the box office.

Watch the song here:



Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 18:14:08 IST