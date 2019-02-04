Luka Chuppi song 'Coco Coca Tu' sees lead pair Kartik, Kriti groove to revamped version of hit 2018 single

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for their upcoming release Luka Chuppi. 'Coca Cola Tu' , the latest track from the film, is a rehashed version of peppy dance track, originally a hit 2018 single sung by Tony Kakkar. While the revamped version has been crooned by Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Young Desi, the music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The lead pair, who will be seen sharing screen space for the first time, are seen grooving to the peppy tunes.

While talking about this track, film producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement, “'Coca Cola' is a snazzy, fresh and young number, just like our movie. Luka Chuppi aims to tickle your funny bone but also touch the heart."

Primarily set in Mathura, the story is woven around a couple who opt for a live-in relationship to avoid marriage, but ultimately find their families involved in it. Apart from the lead pair, the movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi.

Watch the track here:



Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi, will hit theaters on 1 March and will clash at the box office with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya.

