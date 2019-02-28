Luka Chuppi: CBFC clears Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming comedy with four cuts

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's comedy-drama Luka Chuppi has been granted a U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification, ahead of its release on 1 March. According to a Hindustan Times report, the CBFC has asked for four changes to be made — three audio and one visual.

The board has muted two cuss words ('k*njar' and 'har**mi')and replaced one ('chu**a') with 'kutta' in the film. In addition, a scene that zooms in on a hand gesture along with the dialogue 'Mujhe bhi chahiye' has also been modified. Apart from the aforementioned changes, the CBFC has asked the makers to add a disclaimer in Hindi, the report states.

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

Luka Chuppi, a Maddock Films production in association with Jio Studios, has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

In the wake of the dastardly Pulwama attacks that took place on, producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that the film would not release in Pakistan.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 10:01:08 IST