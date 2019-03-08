You are here:

Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com crosses Rs 50 crore mark on Day 7

Luka Chuppi has completed its first week run with a decent haul at the box office. The Dinesh Vijan presentation has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and has collected Rs 53.70 crore in seven days of its release.

While sharing the film's collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that with the new releases this week- Badla and Captain Marvel, the Kartik Aarayn starrer may have seen a reduction in the number of screens.

#LukaChuppi has excellent Week 1... Controlled costing ensures HIT status... Trending in Week 2 pivotal, since it faces new films and [slightly] reduced screens... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr, Thu 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 53.70 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2019

In his other tweet, he also mentioned, that with this development, the film has beaten the last year’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 45.94 crore) to emerge Kartik’s highest Week 1 grosser.

Luka Chuppi, written by Rohan Shankar and directed by Laxman Utekar, deals with the concept of live-in relationships in India. Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in important roles.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 12:04:26 IST