Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi play goofy criminals in Anurag Basu's anthology
Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo also features Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh in the film
The trailer of Anurag Basu's anthology Ludo is out. Featuring an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Asha Negi and Rohit Saraf, the Netflix movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.
Check out the trailer here
Ludo is in fact life. And we’ve all practiced enough for this moment. #LudoOnNetflix
@juniorbachchan #AdityaRoyKapur @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj @sanyamalhotra07 @fattysanashaikh @Pearle_Maaney @iamDivyaKhosla @AshaNegi7 @shalinivatsa1 @basuanurag @ipritamofficial @TSeries pic.twitter.com/FyoYYqw0hq
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 19, 2020
The 2-minute-47-second trailer shows Bachchan playing a naive kidnapper who makes a ransom call to someone in return for the person's kidnapped daughter. However, he is so hopeless in his attempt, that the child has to step in and guide him. Rao is seen playing a waiter, who is approached by his childhood crush, played by Shaikh, to help her husband escape out of jail. Meanwhile, Kapur and Malhotra play a couple in love, while Tripathi essays an assassin.
The official synopsis of the film reads, "Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected."
Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar. The film has music by Pritam.
Ludo releases on Netflix on 12 November
