Ludo actress Pearle Maaney, husband Srinish Aravind announce birth of first child
Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday.
Actors Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the couple announced Sunday.
Maaney, who featured in last year's acclaimed Ludo, took to Instagram to share a picture with the newborn.
The actor said the baby was born on Saturday.
"It's a baby girl. We wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy," Maaney, 31, wrote.
The actor tied the knot with Pranayam star Aravind in 2019 after the duo met as participants on the first season of Malayalam Bigg Boss in 2018.
Maaney said they are yet to name the baby and thanked fans for their wishes.
"Everyone told me not to post a pic of the baby but I feel it's okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings," she added.
Aravind, 35, took to Instagram and shared an animated artwork of the family, and captioned it: "It's an angel."
Apart from featuring in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, Maaney is also known for hosting TV shows.
