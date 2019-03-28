You are here:

Lucifer Twitter review: Despite 'clichéd storyline', Mohanlal's political thriller is a 'blockbuster in the making'

FP Staff

Mar 28, 2019 10:43:28 IST

Touted as one of the most awaited films of the year, megastar Mohanlal's political thriller Lucifer hit the theatres today (28 March). The tentpole Malayalam release marks popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's foray into the directorial realm.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopy of Left Right Left and Ee Adutha Kaalathu-fame, Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Kalabhavan Shajohn, among others.

A still from Lucifer. Twitter/@gladwinpaul

So far, the film has received positive reactions on Twitter, with many regarding Mohanlal's performance as one his best in his four decade-long career. The twitterati have also praised Prithviraj's directorial debut.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 13:27:02 IST

