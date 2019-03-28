You are here:

Lucifer Twitter review: Despite 'clichéd storyline', Mohanlal's political thriller is a 'blockbuster in the making'

Touted as one of the most awaited films of the year, megastar Mohanlal's political thriller Lucifer hit the theatres today (28 March). The tentpole Malayalam release marks popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's foray into the directorial realm.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopy of Left Right Left and Ee Adutha Kaalathu-fame, Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Kalabhavan Shajohn, among others.

So far, the film has received positive reactions on Twitter, with many regarding Mohanlal's performance as one his best in his four decade-long career. The twitterati have also praised Prithviraj's directorial debut.

Frm CPC (FB) #Lucifer A familiar storyline but combined with impeccable directorial skills of Prithvi gave us an extraordinary mass avatar of Mohanlal. Every scene, dialogue of Lalettan was a goosebump moment for me. 3.5/5. Most probably the next industry hit! pic.twitter.com/hKfQW9eHLy — മഹി (@Mahi_Euphoria) March 28, 2019

#lucifer Kidilan film. It's been years since we've since a large scale entertainer like this in Malayalam cinema, years more since we've seen one pulled off this well. Skillfully mounted by @PrithviOfficial , skillfully written by @muraligopy , and a masterclass by @Mohanlal — Thalaivar Venkatesh (@ThalaivarRises) March 28, 2019

• #Lucifer First Half - An above average one.

Begin with a power narration from indrajith followed by mix of mass scenes in politics. First fight is a power stroke massive one.

Vivek oberoi 👌

Deepak dev electrifying bgm is the domination 👍

Second half soon... — Rahul Shaji Rj (@Rahulrj_offl) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer Review 👇 A Perfect Mixture Of Mass & Class Scenes With Political Backdrop 👌 @PrithviOfficial The Fan Boy Portrayed @Mohanlal at Its Best In Recent Times 😍 Goosebumps Moments Guaranteed For all #Lalettan Fans 💪 BGM,Screenplay,Camera 💯 Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/QGUtJIU8gz — Akhil Anilkumar (@akhilpk10) March 28, 2019

#LUCIFER First half Mind blowing first half with good narration😈 Terrific Bgm mainly for the fight scene Stephan nedumbally swag for first half Mass scenes😈😱 Waiting for second half @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial @muraligopy @themanjuwarrier @ttovino @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/CDURh8WuQM — Shahin sha (@Shahins65531235) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer 1st half over 😯🔥🔥🔥💯💯 Sure shot blockbuster on the way🙌 Waiting for 2nd half💯🔥@PrithviOfficial you made it🙌@Mohanlal sir at peak😍 Waiting for #Prithviraj entry🙌🔥 — 👥TJ Nidhin Kuriakose (@TamsterzTJ) March 28, 2019

@PrithviOfficial 's #Lucifer seems to have hit the right balance of satisfying diehard @Mohanlal fans & niche audience . — Rakesh 🇮🇳 (@Rakeysh84) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer is in and out lalettan show! Cliche storyline but Prithvi's impeccable direction skills gives us an extraordinary mass avatar of Mohanlal! Each scene of lalettan was a goosebump moment! Well done @PrithviOfficial

Industry hit loading.. 🔥#Lucifer #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/nwz8tqRlbR — Arun Raj (@Arun_kuttu_0712) March 28, 2019

What is #Petta for Thalaivar fans is same as#Lucifer for Lalettan fans Hearing good reviews ...🔥 Fanboy as directors @karthiksubbaraj @PrithviOfficial 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qWQkXoo8h3 — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer- The mallu international.Such a brilliant direction from @PrithviOfficial .As we all expected - "the way we want to see @Mohanlal .He made it.

Blasting climax.@Mohanlal -Such a great character after #vincentgomas

Dont miss it

Blockbuster on the way. — Vyshnav gs (@vyshnav_gs) March 28, 2019

#Lucifer an out and out @Mohanlal show very well filmed by @PrithviOfficial . Slowpaced narration is used for buildup of story and characters.Still many goosebumps moments guaranteed. 3.5/5 — Hari Em Hrizz (@HARIMOHANMS) March 28, 2019

#LuciferMovie

Better than praja

Way better than chathurangam

Way way better than Odiyan 🙏@PrithviOfficial debut director?

Have doubts..😉 Script wise some weakness

Overall a Mass political thriller👍#Lucifer #Mohanlal — Shahul Musthafa (@Shahul_Musthafa) March 28, 2019

