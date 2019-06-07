Lucifer: Tom Ellis, Lauren German's dramedy renewed for fifth and final season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed its popular show Lucifer for a fifth and final season. The series, featuring Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel, previously aired on Fox for three seasons before Netflix revived it for a fourth. The fourth season premiered on the streaming service in May.

Check out the renewal announcement here:

#Lucifer has been renewed for a fifth and final season! “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. ...The best is yet to come!!” — EP's @Henderson_Joe & @Ildymojo pic.twitter.com/s6nekmawtA — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

"We're thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement issued to Variety.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television along with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Lucifer revolves around the Lord of Hell, who works with the Los Angeles Police Department to take down Earth's criminals.

The series is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come," said showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

Lucifer also features Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D B Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 11:15:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.