LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, an unscripted comedy reality series is touted as the Tamil version of Amazon Prime Video’s Hindi comedy show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse.

Lucifer

Netflix has released the trailer of Lucifer’ sixth and final season. The trailer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.

Lucifer season 6 will release on 10 September on Netflix.

Clickbait

Netflix released a trailer for Clickbait, which premieres on 25 August. The eight-episode limited series follows a mystery that unfurls around Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), who appears to be a loving father, husband and brother but who one day turns up on the internet, clearly kidnapped, and holding a sign that says, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.”

Nick’s sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, but in doing so, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.

Boomika

Netflix will stream Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming film titled Boomika on August 23, a day after its television debut. Billed as an “eco-horror thriller”, Boomika is written and directed by Rathindran R Prasad. The film also stars Vidhu, Pavel Navageethan, Madhuri, Surya Ganapathy, Ayaan Abhishek and Avantika Vandanapu.

LOL - Enga Siri Paappom

The trailer of LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, an unscripted comedy reality series that is touted as the Tamil version of Amazon Prime Video’s Hindi comedy show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, was released earlier today.

The show would have marked the digital debut of comedy veteran Vivek, who had co-hosted the show with comedian Shiva. But after the unexpected demise of Vivek, the show gains new meaning.

It is set to premiere on 27 August on Amazon Prime Video.

JJ+E

Netflix has released the trailer of the Swedish film JJ+E, based on a novel by Mats Wahl. Set in Stockholm in 2021, the film is centred around two youngsters, who are raised in the same city, yet they live light-years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. The film stars Mustapha Aarab and Elsa Öhrn as "JJ+E" along with Magnus Krepper, Marika Lagercrantz, Albin Grenholm, Loreen, and Simon Mezher.

JJ+E will release on Netflix on 8 September.