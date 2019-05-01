Lucifer season 4, Fleabag season 3, Yours Truly, TVF Kota Factory: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5 in May

While the world obsesses over Game of Thrones, for the who never gave into the hype (like me), there are plenty of shows (and films) coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 this month.

Netflix

Dead to Me - 3 May

The dark comedy series follows Christina Applegate's Jen, unable to cope with the sudden death of her husband, joins a support group for grieving spouses where she meets Judy (Linda Cardellini). They bond over their losses and Jen realises that Judy may be the only person who can truly empathise with her. As their friendship grows deeper, Jen invites her to move into the family's empty guest house. Everything seems to be functioning smoothly until the skeletons from Judy's past start crawling out of the closet.



Tuca & Bertie - 3 May

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong are two 30-year-olds Tuca and Bertie. Tuca is a loud-mouthed, free-spirited and sometimes brash toucan while Bertie, a songbird, is her exact opposite. The animated series traces the lives of these anthropomorphic BFF birds as they deal with anything and everything that comes their way together. Walking Dead actor Steven Yuan is also part of the ten-episode long series as Bertie's boyfriend.

She's Gotta Have It (Season 2) - 24 May

The show is a recreation of Spike Lee's film of the same name that established his career as a filmmaker. DeWanda Wise will once again reprise the role of Nola Darling, a black female artist from Brooklyn, New York. The show will follow her journey of self-discovery as she balances her career and relationships. Wise will be joined by Anthony Ramos (as her lover Mars Blackmon), Ilfenesh Hadera (as Opal), Chyna Layne (as Shemekka Epps) Cleo Anthony (as Greer Childs), Lyriq Bent (as Jamie Overstreet), Fat Joe (as Winnie Win) and Margot Bingham (as Clorinda Bradford).



What/If - 24 May

Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) is now a wealthy and mysterious 'female benefactor' to a young couple — Sam (Blake Jenner) and Lisa (Jane Levy) — in desperate need for money. The series will show what happens when ordinary people either choose or are compelled to do unacceptable things. Netflix had said that each season will tackle a different morality tale "inspired by the culturally consequential source material." This show marks Zellweger's first major television role.

When They See Us - 31 May

The four-part show, created by Ava DuVernay, tells the story of five teenagers — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — who were wrongfully convicted for a crime they did not commit. Based on a true story, where the teens were accused of rape and assault of a white woman in New York City's Central Park, the show begins in the 80s and ends 25 years after, when the five sued the city for the time they had to unfairly spend in prison.



Lucifer - 8 May

Lucifer, the king of Hell, who decides to walk with mortals in Los Angeles and gets involved in catching criminals is back in the fourth season of the show. "Reeling from the aftermath of Chloe seeing his devil face, Lucifer faces a new challenge: Eve, the original sinner herself, is back. Does she want revenge for when he tempted her out of Eden oh so many years ago… or something else entirely?" reads the official synopsis on YouTube.



Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile - 3 May

Zac Efron plays the sadistic yet charming serial killer Ted Bundy in this biopic directed by Joe Berlinger. Based on a book written by Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (portrayed onscreen by Lily Collins), the film not only gives a glimpse at his personal life and relationships but will show how he is eventually arrested and his heavily public, televised trial.



Wine Country - 10 May

Amy Poehler makes her feature directorial debut with this film starring herself alongside Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey, in what seems like a Saturday Night Live reunion. Poehler plays Abby, who plans a birthday getaway for Rebecca's 50th (Dratch), to California's Wine Country. But as the wine flows, there are some mishaps and revival of old dramas, making it a bittersweet vacation.



Amazon Prime

Fleabag (Season 2) - 17 May

Phoebe Waller-Bridge returns in the dark comedy, which will sadly end after the upcoming second season. It will once again follow her dysfunctional life, her interactions with her sister with an obnoxious husband, her father and her insufferable stepmom, and the men she encounters. This chapter will also see her meet a priest, played by Andrew Scott, who plays an important role in changing her worldview. Olivia Colman, Jenny Rainsford, Hugh Skinner and Bill Paterson also star in the show.



Good Omens - 31 May

Michael Sheen is Aziraphale, the angel, and David Tennant, Crowley, the demon, who come together in this fantasy-comedy based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel. The two seemingly different biblical entities join forces to combat the Anti-Christ and prevent the Armageddon. Jon Hamm will be seen as the archangel Gabriel. Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Mireille Enos are also part of the cast.



Suspiria - 3 May

Luca Guadagnino's horror directorial will soon be available on Prime Video. His reimagining of the cult classic film by Dario Argento stars Dakota Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Jessica Harper in pivotal roles.



Zee5

Yours Truly - 3 May

Soni Razdan plays a woman in her late fifties, who wonders if there is a soulmate for her too and finds herself falling in love with the voice of a railway announcer. The slice-of-life story also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aahana Kumra.



Kota Factory

The weekly show by The Viral Fever (TVF), is a fictionalised take on the lives of many thousands of teenagers from all over the country who flock to Kota, Rajasthan in order to prepare for the entrance examination of the coveted Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Kota Factory not just sheds light on the intense academic pressure that these children have to grapple with but also the experience of finding a home away from home.



