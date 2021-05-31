Luca Guadagnino reunites with Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet in his first first US-based project, Bones & All.

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has started production on his latest movie Bones & All.

The film is Guadagnino's first US-set project and will feature actors Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance.

The project is currently being filmed on location in the Ohio Tri-State area, reported Variety.

The coming-of-age horror movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Dave Kajganich has adapted the screenplay.

Speaking about Chalamet's role with Deadline, the filmmaker said,"I think only Timothée can play this role. It was serendipity because he was in Rome and I was in Rome and we met after this year of COVID constriction, and we could meet and spend time together. He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him. And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking."

The story chronicles the first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, a disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join forces for a roadtrip through Ronald Reagan’s America.

The cast also include actors Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloe Sevigny.

Guadagnino and Marco Morabito are producing the project for Frenesy Film alongside Kajganich and Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions.

Giovanni Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi serve as executive producers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)