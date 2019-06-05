Love Yatri actor Aayush Sharma to play army officer in Karan Bhutani's action drama Kwatha

Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with Love Yatri, will next star in an action-drama film, titled Kwatha.

The 33-year-old actor will be portraying an army officer in the film.

"It's a huge honour to play an army officer. I'm really looking forward to start shooting for the film," Aayush said in a statement here.

The actor said he has already started preparing for the film.

The film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man's opinion and perspective on certain things.

Kwatha is produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Karan confirmed the news, saying, “It’s a reallife story and the title Kwatha comes from a place in Manipur, one of the last villages on the border of India and Myanmar. It’s a story about the army officer and the relationship he shares with this village.” The daily also reported that the actor instantly liked the script when he heard it and believes that he is the perfect fit for the character.

The film is most likely to go on floors around September this year and is scheduled to release in 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 14:08:50 IST

