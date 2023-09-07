'Love u for loving Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan's gratitude post for fans wins internet

As Jawan fever finally gripped the nation, Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude from the bottom of his heart for the unwavering support shown by fans and his fan clubs. In the latest, Bollywood’s Baadshah took to X to thank ‘each and every fan club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside.’ The 57-year-old superstar said that he is ‘overwhelmed’ and will surely take some time out as he gets ‘breath back in a day or so.’ The Pathaan star further added, “Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan.”

Take a look:

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Uploaded a few hour ago, the post has over 60,000 views and counting.

Several users commented on the post:

One user wrote, “Thank you SRK and Atlee for the most outstanding action movie of this decade.”

“King Khan,” said another.

A user commented, “Uff!! Thank you for making Jawan.”

“What about normal fans? Only fanclubs?” asked a user.

“King you rock,” said another account.

Just a few hours ago, as SRK fan pages posted glimpses of early morning shows at 6 am, Shah Rukh Khan announced on X that he stayed ‘awake’ all this while to see the audience ‘go to the theatre.’

Check out the post:

Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks https://t.co/WYOKRfqspG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Several media reports also pointed out how fans chanted “India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan” in unison and participated in flash mobs while commemorating the big release.

About Jawan

As the Atlee directorial garnered positive responses from fans and critics, the reviewers were all praise for the gripping storyline, stellar cast and action-packed performances of the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film. Meanwhile, the film also stars Vijay Sethupati and shows Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

Now, amid all this, composer Anirudh Ravichander – who is debuting as a solo composer with the background score and music for King Khan’s film – expressed his gratitude with a wholesome picture.

Anirudh shared a picture standing in a tight embrace with the film director on his X handle. He also thanked everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Atlee. It read, “From Alwarpet to Andheri #Jawan Thank you all for your love towards the movie and the music Thank you King @iamsrk for everything @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt @_GauravVerma @pooja_dadlani @TSeries.”

A special screening of the film was hosted at Mumbai’s YRF studios on Wednesday, with celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover among others attending it.

Breaking records

Jawan has already beaten SRK’s last release Pathaan in advance booking as it sold more than 14 lakh tickets. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X saying that Jawan had collected a total of Rs 19.35 crore by noon leaving behind Pathaan, War and KGF 2 in Hindi language.

As per industry tracker, Sacnilk.com, Jawan has already achieved the Rs 35.6 crores milestone at the box office in India, all thanks to phenomenal advance booking. Furthermore, Jawan has been allotted 10,000 screens, making it one of the widest Indian movie releases ever.