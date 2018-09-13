Love Sonia, starring Frieda Pinto, Richa Chadha, Mrunal Thakur to hit Chinese cinemas in October

Love Sonia, which traces the journey of a teenaged girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from a human trafficking network across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, will release in China in October, according to DNA. The film is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on 14 September.

The film features Mrunal Thakur in her debut film role, with a cast including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Anupam Kher, Sunny Pawar, Adil Hussain and Mark Duplass, with a special appearance by Demi Moore.

The Tabrez Noorani directorial won the best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018 as well as Best Supporting Performance award for Chadha. The actress also bagged Outstanding Achievement Award at the London Indian Film Festival for her role.

DNA writes that Hindi films usually have to wait for 12 to 18 months in order to get a China release date. However, Love Sonia has been excluded from the formalities owing to the reactions the film has received in London as well as the strong media buzz around it.

The publication also quoted Noorani as saying, "I am very thrilled that the film is opening up in China, I know that films with strong female characters especially those that break stereotypes are loved by audiences in China, and I am happy to have a different part of the world see this brave story."

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 13:49 PM