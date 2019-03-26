You are here:

Love for his craft is the key to Amitabh Bachchan’s long career: Hema Malini

Ahana Bhattacharya

Mar 26, 2019 15:16:53 IST

“I have worked with Amitji in a dozen-odd films, and I can say each experience has been a memorable one. I fondly recall all the great time we had working together in Sholay, Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta, Trishul, Gehri Chaal, Kasauti, Nastik, Desh Premee, and Do Aur Do Paanch. In recent times, we shared screen space in Baghban and Baabul, and we also had roles in Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, Veer-Zara and Aarakshan.

Love for his craft is the key to Amitabh Bachchan’s long career: Hema Malini

Amitab Bachchan and Hema Malini. File photo

Every time I work with Amitji, I admire his disciplined lifestyle and the sheer love that he continues to have for his craft. I think that has not ebbed even after all these decades, and that is what makes him a superstar, and is the secret of his survival even after so many years.

It is also something that makes working with him a great experience every time. Who wouldn’t want to work with an actor as professional and dedicated as Amitabh Bachchan?”

(As told to Ahana Bhattacharya)

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 15:17:28 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , Hema Malini , Issue 7 , volume-1

also see

Big B's secrets of survival, as his Bollywood career turns 50

Big B's secrets of survival, as his Bollywood career turns 50

Share of private consumption in GDP highest in last 15 years

Share of private consumption in GDP highest in last 15 years

Who’s Afraid of the Horror Movie?

Who’s Afraid of the Horror Movie?