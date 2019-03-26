Love for his craft is the key to Amitabh Bachchan’s long career: Hema Malini

“I have worked with Amitji in a dozen-odd films, and I can say each experience has been a memorable one. I fondly recall all the great time we had working together in Sholay, Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta, Trishul, Gehri Chaal, Kasauti, Nastik, Desh Premee, and Do Aur Do Paanch. In recent times, we shared screen space in Baghban and Baabul, and we also had roles in Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, Veer-Zara and Aarakshan.

Every time I work with Amitji, I admire his disciplined lifestyle and the sheer love that he continues to have for his craft. I think that has not ebbed even after all these decades, and that is what makes him a superstar, and is the secret of his survival even after so many years.

It is also something that makes working with him a great experience every time. Who wouldn’t want to work with an actor as professional and dedicated as Amitabh Bachchan?”

(As told to Ahana Bhattacharya)

