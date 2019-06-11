You are here:

Love, Death and Robots: Netflix renews animated anthology series for second season

Los Angeles: Netflix has renewed Love, Death and Robots for a second season.

The streaming platform made the announcement on its See What's Next Twitter page and also revealed that Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined the series as supervising director, overseeing all episodes.

She previously directed multiple episodes of Spawn, Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3, and the live-action feature The Darkest Minds.

Check out their official post:



View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️☠️☠️ #LoveDeathandRobots A post shared by Love Death + Robots (@lovedeathandrobots) on Jun 10, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Are you scared now? #LoveDeathandRobots

A post shared by Love Death + Robots (@lovedeathandrobots) on Mar 14, 2019 at 8:50am PDT

The first season of Love, Death and Robots was a collection of animated short stories spanning several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy.

Each episode ran from six to seventeen minutes in length and hailed from different writers, directors, and animation studios.

Love, Death and Robots is executive produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 11:27:26 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.