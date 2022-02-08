The Great Indian Murder is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s gripping novel Six Suspects.

A gripping murder. An intriguing case. A web of secrets. Put them all together, and you’ve got the making of a great binge watch. If you have been wondering where to make your pick, you should watch The Great Indian Murder, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Plot:

With a gripping new saga of crime, politics and vengeance, the 10-episode-long series spins around a strange group of suspects, speculated to have murdered an industrialist and son of a Home Minister, Vicky Rai.

Cast:

The series promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller noir with a stellar cast, including Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, among others. Here is why The Great Indian Murder is a must-watch for all the thriller fanatics streamingon Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Here’s why you should watch The Great Indian Murder:

It’s a successful adaptation

The Great Indian Murder has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup’s riveting novel, Six Suspects, a story that masterfully blends mystery, murder, and fate. The Bollywood potboiler trappings of the book see its characters carry unique individualities and backgrounds, adding to the raw eclectic feel of The Great Indian Murder.

Drives an intellectual rush of participating in a mystery

The Great Indian Murder presents a new outlook into the lives of the powerful, corrupt and ambitious people on screen. It flawlessly ties them to a cold-blooded murder assumed to be committed out of vengeance. The series grows on you as it looks deeply into the mindsets of characters who are downright evil, or at best, morally ambiguous, making it a thrilling adventure in itself. The twist and turns of the thriller will keep your adrenaline rushing.

A power-packed cast

The show features a stellar cast led by thriller queen Richa Chadha and celebrated actor Pratik Gandhi in exciting new roles. They are joined by a powerhouse talent that includes screen favourites Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav and others in pivotal roles. All of them are celebrated for their versatility in front of the camera and have won love and adoration for their craft from all over the world.

Bringing together the best Screenplay writers

Co-written for the screen by a powerful duo - Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vijay Maurya, The Great Indian Murder features a non-linear enigmatic story format. The show’s format serves as a mystery waiting to be solved as it invites the viewer to solve the murder case with its investigative officers. It masterfully explores several versions of a single murder.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to join Richa Chaddha and Pratik Gandhi on their journey to uncover the mystery of Vicky Rai’s murder in The Great Indian Murder.