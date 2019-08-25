Love Action Drama teaser: Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara star in Dhyan Sreenivasan's directorial debut

The official teaser of much-awaited Malayalam film Love Action Drama was released on 24 August (Saturday). It has been written and directed by actor Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The video introduces Nivin Pauly as Dinesh, who can be seen telling Mallika Sukumaran that he wishes to marry soon. Mallika just pats his face and asks him to go to sleep instead. Nayanthara plays Shobha, with whom Dinesh eventually falls in love.

Dinesh is shown throwing some punches, dancing and also getting into a violent argument with his romantic interest in the brief teaser. Aju Varghese plays his confidant and best friend.

Nivin shared the teaser on Twitter, which has crossed more than a million views on YouTube.

The story is inspired from 1989 comedy Vadakkunokkiyanthram, starring Dhyan's father Sreenivasan and Parvathy Jayaram.

"Although Nivin's character will have some similarities with yesteryear film's Dineshan role, there are no other common factors. I conceived the story of Love Action Drama eight years ago for a short story competition. Aju Varghese was one the one who pushed me to flesh out the script for a feature film. Love Action Drama will be a contemporary take on Vadakkunokkiyanthram," Dhyan had told the media at the time of the film's launch in 2017.

According to The News Minute, Dhyan's brother Vineeth has written the lyrics for the film's song, composed by Shaan Rahman. Jomon T John and Roby Varghese Raj are the cinematographers. The film has been shot in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi.

Love Action Drama is produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Aju via the banner of Funtastic Films. The film is expected to hit theatres on Onam, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 15:35:48 IST