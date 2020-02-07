Love Aaj Kal new song Mehrama sees Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan grapple with heartbreak and loneliness

The latest song from Love Aaj Kal charts the lives of Kartik Aaryan's Veer and Sara Ali Khan's Zoe after a painful breakup. Titled 'Mehrama,' this song arrives after the romantic track 'Shayad,' and the foot-tapping number 'Haan Main Galat.'

Composed by Pritam, 'Mehrama’ is penned by Irshad Kamil. Singers Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra have lent their voices to the track.

The opening scenes of 'Mehrama' establishes that Zoe and Veer's brief romantic sojourn is now over. Devastated, Veer seeks solace in the mountains, journeying across the country in a bid to overcome the overwhelming sadness after their breakup. On the other hand, Zoe drowns herself in work. While she excels at the professional front, she begins feeling increasingly lonely with every passing day, and reevaluates her decision to stay apart from Veer.

'Mehrama' seems like the spiritual predecessor of the original Love Aaj Kal chartbuster 'Yeh Dooriyan.'

Check out the song here

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal sheds light on the ever-changing meaning of love and togetherness. While it is evident the deterrent of romance in the kal narrative is society in general, in the contemporary setup, it seems love has attained a more amorphous meaning. It could be treated as a distraction that could sidetrack one's career plans.

Sara recently opened up on the ongoing comparisons between the original Love Aaj Kal and the 2020 reimagining. She said Love Aaj Kal (2020) was never considered to be a sequel. "It's a film that showcases what love is today," Sara said, revealing Ali even joked if he were to make a film on the same theme again after a decade, it would be called Love Aaj Kal.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

