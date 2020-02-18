Love Aaj Kal box office collection: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's film makes Rs 31.26 cr after day 4

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer romantic drama Love Aaj Kal has made Rs 31.26 crore on the fourth day at the Indian box office. The film collected a total of Rs 2.75 crore on Monday, pulling the total to Rs 31.26 crore.

Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office figures on social media, adding the fourth day showed a considerable drop in the numbers. He also said these low figures were hardly a surprise considering the below-average performance of the film after its opening weekend collection surfaced.

The film performed better in urban circuits and multiplexes but was unable to witness similar traction in tier-2 cities and mass belts. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal has also become Aaryan's highest opener now, followed by the comedies from last year, Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 9.10 crore) and Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore). Much like the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal follows two parallel narratives "separated by decades" but find their common ground in romance. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Ali's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment. Check out Sara Ali Khan's posts on Love Aaj Kal

Time to share my favourite phase Because you're finally going to meet Zoe in 2️⃣ days!!! ⏰ #LoveAajKal ❤️

