Louis CK, stand-up comedian accused of sexual misconduct, announces 14-city tour across US in email to fans

Stand-up comedy star Louis CK on 28 October (Monday) announced his new 14-city tour via email to his fans who are subscribed to his mailing list.

The comedian, who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017, the allegations which he later said were true, also gave a "brief update" regarding the status of his website, which "has been down for a while". CK had confessed to masturbating in front of women and expressed remorse for wielding his influence “irresponsibly.” He had vowed to stay out of the spotlight stating, “I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

"I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience," CK wrote in the mail, the copy of which was obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

The first stop is on 2 November in Richmond, Virginia and the tour will end on 31 January in New Orleans.

The allegations against CK has divided the public and fellow stand-ups, with the likes of Dave Chappelle and Michael Ian Black defending him, while Tig Notaro, Hannah Gadsby, and others have spoken out against his conduct.

The actor-comedian was last seen in live-action movie adaptation Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

In January, an audio of CK apparently mocking the students-turned-activists from the Parkland, Florida, school shooting had emerged online. “You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” CK was heard saying on the recording. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 11:48:10 IST